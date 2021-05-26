UAE court orders woman to pay AED 5,400 fine for spying on her husband’s phone

A Ras Al Khaimah civil court has ordered an Arab woman to pay Dh5,400 worth of fine after she was found guilty of spying on her husband’s phone.

The court said that the woman has violated the privacy of her husband by opening his phone, transferring his photos and even his recordings.

The wife even shared these files with his family to destroy the reputation of her husband.

The husband filed a complaint against his wife and demanded compensation for the damage due to her actions.

He added that he also lost his salary over his absence at work in order to pursue legal actions against the defendant.

In her defense, the wife’s lawyer said that he abused her verbally and expelled her from their home. The husband also left her and their daughter without support.

The court granted the husband’s request for compensation on the expenses due to the case but it did not approve the husband’s claim that he lost his salary due to the case.