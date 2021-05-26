Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE court orders woman to pay AED 5,400 fine for spying on her husband’s phone

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A Ras Al Khaimah civil court has ordered an Arab woman to pay Dh5,400 worth of fine after she was found guilty of spying on her husband’s phone.

The court said that the woman has violated the privacy of her husband by opening his phone, transferring his photos and even his recordings.

The wife even shared these files with his family to destroy the reputation of her husband.

RELATED STORY: Man faces court for blackmailing to post woman’s private photos online

The husband filed a complaint against his wife and demanded compensation for the damage due to her actions.

He added that he also lost his salary over his absence at work in order to pursue legal actions against the defendant.

READ ON: Man arrested for blackmailing OFW lover

In her defense, the wife’s lawyer said that he abused her verbally and expelled her from their home. The husband also left her and their daughter without support.

The court granted the husband’s request for compensation on the expenses due to the case but it did not approve the husband’s claim that he lost his salary due to the case.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharjah Police nab gang of Asians responsible for phone scams

3 hours ago

Bahrain announces temporary closure of malls, restaurants for two weeks

3 hours ago
Dubai RTA covid-19 vaccination 2

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 120,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 26

3 hours ago

PH to emulate Thailand, Hong Kong’s quarantine measures to shorten isolation periods for OFWs, tourists

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button