Guanzon releases separate opinion on decision to disqualify Marcos Jr.

Outgoing Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon has publicized her separate opinion voting to disqualify presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos.

In a 24-page document, Guanzon voted in favor of the petitioners who want the late dictator’s son disqualified from this year’s presidential race

“I vote to grant the petitions for disqualification filed against Respondent Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. The facts are undisputed,” Guanzon said.

RELATED STORY: Guanzon challenges Marcos Jr.’s camp: Let’s debate on TV

The embattled commissioner submitted her decision on January 17 at the COMELEC’s first division.

“In view of the foregoing, I vote to GRANT the Petitions for Disqualification and declare Respondent FERDINAND R MARCOS II DISQUALIFIED from running for the position of President of the Philippines,” she added.

Marcos is facing disqualification for his tax-related conviction and for failing to pay related fines.

READ ON: Marcos Jr.’s camp wants forfeiture of Guanzon’s lifetime pension for disclosing DQ vote

Guanzon repeatedly questioned the delay in the decision to be written by fellow commissioner Aimee Ferolino.

She also urged Ferolino to resign since the integrity of the poll body is now being questioned.

Ferolino meanwhile accused Guanzon of imposing her decision on the ponente.