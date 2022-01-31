Thousands attend Abu Dhabi schools as phased return of students begins

A phased return of students has begun as thousands attended Abu Dhabi schools.

Thousands returned to classrooms on Monday for the first time this year and private schools joined government-run schools across the country in resuming face-to-face education.

Schools had geared up to return to full capacity on January 3 only for distance learning and the long wait was finally over on Monday morning as pupils relished the opportunity to reunite with friends and school staff.

Authorities had announced that a phased return of pupils at all government-run schools nationwide and private schools in Abu Dhabi would take place on January 24 and 31.