Sharjah Police step up crackdown on gambling, other crimes

Sharjah Police have stepped up a crackdown on gambling and other criminal practices.

The crackdown on illegal practices and criminal activities that seem to increase during the winter season was intensified.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Police intensifies crackdown on gambling activities in residential areas, villas

The Police increased patrols in residential and commercial areas targeting gambling in green squares, beggars, street vendors and gathering of teenagers during midnight under buildings.

A top Sharjah Police official said that residential patrols, known as ‘Insad’, have been intensified in various parts of the city. They targeted gamblers and people selling pirated CDs and banned tobacco products.

The campaign aims at reducing these negative activities, which increase during the winter season and the police have zeroed in on areas which attract a large number of violators that include infiltrators, men absconding from their sponsors and those wanted by security authorities.

READ ON: Dubai court acquits man who reported theft, but got booked for gambling

The crackdown will continue till these violations are reduced to zero.

“Police patrols target groups of people who gather in parks, green areas and squares to gamble, which often triggers violence,” he said, adding police are also targeting tenants of villas who sublet it for gambling activities.