Dubai court acquits man who reported theft, but got booked for gambling

A man who was booked for gambling by police as he has been playing cards with his friends has been acquitted of the charges by a local Court in Dubai.

Judges at Dubai Criminal Court acquitted the 23-year old Chinese salesman as they held that the man was not running a gambling business and was merely playing cards with his friends.

On May 12, the man had brought the police to his apartment in International City as some seven men stormed into his apartment.

The man was assaulted along with his friends and AED 20,000 was stolen from him and he later told the police that the gang broke in while he was gambling with his friends.

A police official said that as the man was narrating the events of the theft he informed them that it happened while he and some friends were gambling.

The police during the search at his apartment found 18 credit cards of international banks as well as five boxes of playing cards. While the police worked on the theft case, it also referred the salesman to prosecutors for gambling.

The man was later also referred to Dubai Criminal Court on the charge of using his apartment for gambling activities, but he denied the charge in court.

Awatif Mohammed of Al Rowaad Advocates said that investigations and evidences didn’t prove anything against his client.

He said that there were only friends and the cash seized from the client was not the money made from gambling. While the theft investigations continue, judges acquitted the man. (AW)