Dam waterfall project in Hatta area to be completed in 2022

A waterfall will be constructed on a dam in the Hatta area of UAE. The waterfall will come up as part of the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project and is expected to be finished by mid-November next year.

The project was one of the major attractions unveiled by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, two months back as part of the emirate’s plans to develop Hatta as a tourism destination.

On the project, an upper dam’s slope will be used to create the waterfall and the water will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled and pumped back into the dam. The area will also include recreational spaces and restaurants and the project will be awarded to a contractor by November and completion is expected within one year.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced part of the project will be a Dubai Mountain Peak, which will have a 5.4-kilometre cable car to carry tourists to the summit of Um Al Nesoor, the highest natural summit in Dubai, 1,300 metres above sea level.

Saeed Al Tayer, managing director of Dewa, recently visited the construction site, stating that they are taking into account the state-of-the-art technology and unique geology of the Hatta region to implement the Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls projects in accordance with “the highest international environmental standards.” (AW)