PH eases COVID-19 entry norms into country for returning Filipinos

The Malacañang on Friday said that it has relaxed COVID-19 entry norms into the country.

It said that returning Filipinos who have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) but still test positive in the required pre-departure reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests would be allowed to enter the country subject to certain conditions.

Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles cited Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 158, which allows the entry of Filipinos arriving from abroad if they fulfill all of the three requirements below:

– A positive RT-PCR test, taken within 48 hours prior to the date or time of departure from country or port of origin;

– The individual must have a medical certificate issued by a licensed physician stating that the traveler has completed the mandatory isolation period, is no longer infectious, and has been allowed free movement or travel

– Proof of positive RT-PCR test taken not earlier than 10 days but not later than 30 days prior to date or time of departure from country or port of origin.

Nograles said that upon their arrival, the Filipino travelers shall be required to observe the facility-based quarantine applicable to them based on the classification of the country/territory/jurisdiction of origin and the passenger’s vaccination status.