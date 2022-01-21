School field trips suspended in Abu Dhabi

Authorities have suspended external school trips and activities in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced updates for the return of face-to-face learning for private and charter school students.

From January 24 all students in KG 1 – Grade 5/ FS1 – Year 6 and student in Grade 12/ Year 13 will be permitted to return to school while the option for distance learning will remain in place throughout the term.

Parents are required to inform their child’s school of their preference to continue distance learning or return to physical school for the week starting January 31.

Students appearing for international exams will also be permitted to return to school while distance learning will continue until January 31 for other students when all those opting for in-classroom learning resume classes in schools.

Sports and cultural activities will also be permitted in full adherence to health and safety precautionary measures in place.