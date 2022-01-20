Comelec postpones printing of ballot for OFWs

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has postponed the printing of ballots for overseas Filipino voters for the 2022 elections.

The printing of overseas absentee voting ballots for the May elections was supposed to start on January 19.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez on Wednesday said: “The printing committee, taking into consideration various technical factors, has moved the start of printing to a date yet to be announced.”

Jimenez, however, assured the public that the postponement won’t affect the timeline of the Comelec’s preparations for the conduct of the first-ever elections amid a COVID-19 pandemic stating, “The committee assures the public that this later start will not negatively impact the Comelec’s preparations for the elections.”

“The ballot faces will be released as soon as the finalization process has been completed,” he added.

Earlier the poll body announced that the state-run National Printing Office will print 67,442,714 ballots for the May elections. Of this number, 1,697,202 are for overseas voting while 65,745,512 are for local voting.

The May election is set on May 9 and the campaign period for national candidates starts on February 8 while the campaign period for local bets starts on March 8.