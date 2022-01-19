Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hundreds of residents duped AED 30 million rental scam in Dubai

7 hours ago

Hundreds of homeowners and tenants found themselves in dire straits after the agency shut shop and the owner left the country with over 30 million dirhams.

After a holiday home agency in Dubai announced a two-week break for the New Year last December 22, its employees were surprised and intrigued at the same time.

Little did they know that their bosses were already preparing to shut shop and disappear overnight without paying their salaries while raking in over AED 30 million from elaborate rental scams.

The crime has left hundreds of Dubai residents in dire straits and homeowners who signed contracts with the fraudulent Evernest Holiday Homes Rental LLC said they have not only lost tens of thousands of dirhams in annual rent income but have also been denied access to their own homes.

The situation is no less bleak for the tenants who had separate contracts with the agency and now they are living in constant fear of eviction and many already had utility services disconnected.

