UAE says it “reserves right to respond” after Houthi attack killed 3 in Abu Dhabi

The UAE said it reserves the right to respond after a drone attack supposedly claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed three people and injured six others in Abu Dhabi.

The attack set three petroleum tankers on fire in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks and caused damage at the new extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In a statement of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We condemn the Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable.”

As published by state news WAM, it added: “The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation.”

The foreign affairs ministry also described the attack as “crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law”.

It called on the international community to strongly condemn and denounce these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

The Houthis appeared to claim responsibility for the attack, saying they launched an operation “deep in the UAE”. No further details have been provided.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the incident led to the deaths of one Pakistani and two Indians, while another six people sustained mild and moderate injuries.