UAE condemns Houthi attack in Abu Dhabi

We condemn the Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation, describing them as crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law.

The ministry said that the terrorist militia has carried out a cowardly act to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives. It called on the international community to strongly condemn and denounce these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

