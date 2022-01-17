Three dead, six wounded at Mussafah petrol tank blast – Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has announced that a fire, that broke out this morning in the Musaffah ICAD 3 area near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, was brought under control.

The incident led to the deaths of one Pakistani and two Indians, while another six people sustained mild and moderate injuries, it added.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas.

The competent authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it. However, there are no significant damages resulting from the two accidents.