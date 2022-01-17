KNOW THE LAW: AED 400 fine for jaywalking in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned of AED 400 fine for jaywalking.

The police issued close to 7,900 fines to jaywalkers during 2021 with residents asked to avoid jaywalking and instead use footbridges and zebra crossings, which are designated for pedestrian crossing.

Abu Dhabi Police shared a video on social media demonstrating the dangers of pedestrians crossing the road from non-designated areas.

Police said pedestrians should use footbridges, tunnels and zebra crossings while crossing the roads and people should also follow the pedestrian traffic lights at intersections that work in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate the traffic flow.

Police said that crossing from non-designated areas of the road is very dangerous and is one of the main causes of run over accidents.