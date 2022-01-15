Parents in UAE advised to monitor children’s health as COVID-19 cases rise

Healthcare professionals in the UAE advised parents to monitor children’s health as COVID-19 cases have shot up.

Doctors also urged parents to teach children to follow all precautionary measures.

Dr. Puneet Wadhwa, a specialist pediatrician at Prime Hospital, said that children must be taught to follow social distancing, sanitization, washing of hands with soap in the correct manner, and wearing masks properly.

He also said that children should be strictly be told not to mingle with those who show symptoms of disease and “teachers should take special care of children in school and isolate if a child shows any symptoms.”

Dr. Vinay Vyas, a specialist pediatrician at Prime Medical Center, Al Nahda, Sharjah said, “If the symptoms persist after usual medication, parents must contact the family physician and establish a diagnosis.”