Dubai tourism bustling as a safe city amidst COVID-19 pandemic – tourism chief

Dubai has scored well in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Issam Kazim, CEO of the emirate’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, has highlighted.

Speaking on the first day of Expo 2020’s Travel and Connectivity Week and sharing his experiences and strategies to reshape tourism during the pandemic, Kazim said: “People are focusing a lot on the health and safety measures that a city has put in place, and that gives them the confidence to travel – whether it is for business or family. Dubai has done a brilliant job not only in doing it and executing it but also communicating it well.”

Kazim said the emirate positioned itself as a safe city that offers a 360-degree experience at a time COVID-19 crippled the industry worldwide.

The emirate saw 4.88 million tourists between January and October 2021, and a total of 9.4 million room nights were booked during the same period.