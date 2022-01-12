Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Only vaccinated health workers to get licenses

The Abu Dhabi Health Department has said that health professionals will get licenses only after COVID-19 vaccination.

Authorities made anti-Covid vaccination mandatory for licencing and renewal of licences for health professionals of all categories as of Jan.31, 2022. The department affirmed that all health professionals must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19, including the supporting dose before applying for a licence or its renewal.

The applicant must have a copy of the vaccination certificate taken from Al Hosn app and the Department also explained in a circular to all health professionals and health facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that the exempted persons must attach a copy of an official medical report of the exemption when applying for or renewing a licence.

The decision of the department of Government Support (DGS), in coordination with the Emergency and Crisis Management Committee and Disasters (NCEMA) concerning the necessity to be entirely vaccinated, besides the supporting dose to enter the work headquarters was put into effect as of Jan.10, 2022.

It applies to all employees of the government bodies in Abu Dhabi, excluding individuals with an approved medical case.

