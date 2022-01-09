COVID-19: UAE to ban travel for unvaccinated citizens starting January 10

UAE will ban unvaccinated citizens against COVID-19 from traveling starting tomorrow, January 10, to curb the rise of infections.

According to the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, all fully vaccinated citizens will also need to get the COVID-19 booster dose.

However, those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision.

The ban is in line with the country’s vision in the recovery phase of the pandemic and enhancing national efforts in all sectors.

Due to the global epidemiological situation and the current high rate of infections the ministry also stressed the requirement to receive the booster dose for vaccinated citizens as per the national protocol on travel.

Travel is permitted for unvaccinated citizens who are medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian cases, and individuals traveling for medical and treatment purposes.

This is to ensure that all travellers adhere to preventive measures.