UAE to bar unvaccinated staff from entry to federal gov’t entities

The UAE has decided to bar unvaccinated employees from entry to federal government entities.

The authorities also urged all employees to receive booster shots.

According to Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) circular to all ministries and federal entities the COVID-19 measures have been updated.

The circular said this was done in accordance with the directives of the UAE government regarding the implementation of the “Green Pass Protocol” for all federal government employees.

After coordinating with the competent authorities and the Ministry of Health and Prevention the FAHR has decided to standardise all resolutions related to the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Authorities called on the ministries and federal authorities to ensure that all their employees have received the booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, stressing the importance of having all federal government employees take the booster shot within a month from this circular’s date of issuance.

Also, in line with UAE-approved booster shot guidelines, including vaccination time frames and eligibility for each vaccine, optimal efficiency will be ensured in implementing the Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.

Authorities said unvaccinated employees will not be allowed entry to federal government entities starting January 3 and they must adhere to the guidelines issued by the competent authorities and urge their employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

All federal government entities have also been instructed to regulate procedures relating to Covid-19 positive employees and contact tracing by using, as a reference, FAHR’s instruction manual on ways of dealing with employees who are suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19.