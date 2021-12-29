Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Speed limit on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road restricted to 120 km/h

The authorities have restricted the speed limit on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road to 120 kmph due to ongoing work.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said that speed limit will be changed between Al Mafraq Bridge and Baniyas Bridge because of road works and from December 30, Thursday, to April 2022, the speed limit on Al Mafraq Bridge to Baniyas Bridge section will be 120kmph.

This new speed limit was announced for key Abu Dhabi road and the update goes into effect from December 30.

The ITC has urged motorists to drive cautiously. It also asked people to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

