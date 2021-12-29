Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi bans trucks, labour buses for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The authorities have banned entry of trucks and labour buses for 24 hours inside Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve.

The restriction will come into effect from 7am on Friday with both trucks and 50-seat buses transporting workers banned inside Abu Dhabi City.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police releases shocking video of truck driver hitting a pedestrian in Abu Dhabi

According to Integrated Transport Centre trucks and labour buses will not be allowed to enter any of the four bridges leading to the mainland and 24-hour restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday, December 31, to Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE exceeds 2,000 cases in past 24 hours, active cases now over 11,000

42 mins ago

Speed limit on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road restricted to 120 km/h

48 mins ago

Cook gets 5 years jail in Dubai in drug abuse case

54 mins ago

Optimism among Filipinos reach 93% for 2022

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button