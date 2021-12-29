Abu Dhabi bans trucks, labour buses for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve

The authorities have banned entry of trucks and labour buses for 24 hours inside Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve.

The restriction will come into effect from 7am on Friday with both trucks and 50-seat buses transporting workers banned inside Abu Dhabi City.

According to Integrated Transport Centre trucks and labour buses will not be allowed to enter any of the four bridges leading to the mainland and 24-hour restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday, December 31, to Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted.