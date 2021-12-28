Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two expats jailed for renting Dubai plot using forged documents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Two Asians were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after being convicted of using forged documents to rent a plot of land in the Dubai Industrial City.

They forged signatures and data belonging of a GCC national and were working with another fugitive.

RELATED STORY: Four jailed in UAE for using forged documents to get Schengen visas

The court also ordered their deportation on completion of their sentence in the case that dates back to December 2020, when the victim was arrested at the Dubai Airport while leaving the country. His case had also been taken up by the Public Prosecution and is required to pay AED 600,000; the value of a land lease contract containing his (forged) signature.

The victim claimed that he had no knowledge of this contract and expressed surprise at his name being included in the Dubai airport’s Wanted List, following an order from a ruling court. It was found that copies of his official identification papers had been used to put his name down as a partner in the forged business contract and the forensic evidence verified the same.

READ ON: Man impersonates doctor, forges documents to get AED 80,000 credit card line in Dubai

The convicts had applied for the establishment of a company in 2016, for which they attached the forged documents. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Prosecutors see violation of cyber libel law of Enchong Dee’s tweet

7 hours ago

No regrets on leaving ‘Pinoy Big Brother’: KD Estrada

9 hours ago

Edu Manzano reveals he dated Cherry Pie Picache two decades ago

9 hours ago

Six jailed for assault, AED 40,000 robbery in Dubai

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button