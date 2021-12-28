Two expats jailed for renting Dubai plot using forged documents

Two Asians were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after being convicted of using forged documents to rent a plot of land in the Dubai Industrial City.

They forged signatures and data belonging of a GCC national and were working with another fugitive.

The court also ordered their deportation on completion of their sentence in the case that dates back to December 2020, when the victim was arrested at the Dubai Airport while leaving the country. His case had also been taken up by the Public Prosecution and is required to pay AED 600,000; the value of a land lease contract containing his (forged) signature.

The victim claimed that he had no knowledge of this contract and expressed surprise at his name being included in the Dubai airport’s Wanted List, following an order from a ruling court. It was found that copies of his official identification papers had been used to put his name down as a partner in the forged business contract and the forensic evidence verified the same.

The convicts had applied for the establishment of a company in 2016, for which they attached the forged documents. (AW)