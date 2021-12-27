Venues may be closed for deep cleaning, sanitation upon COVID-19 detection – Expo 2020 Dubai organizers

Some venues at the Dubai Expo 2020 may be closed for deep cleaning and sanitation if there will be detected cases of COVID-19.

Organizes say that the measures are part of its infection safety measures and to also protect everyone in the expo.

Apart from cleaning and sanitation venues may also be closed down due to maintenance, private events and lack of manpower.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020 Dubai intensifies preventive measures vs. COVID-19, affirms commitment to safely host the world in mega event

The mega event has so far registered around 8 million visitors as of December 27.

A restaurant in the Japanese Pavilion closed down after some of its staff tested positive for the virus.

“The cases were identified as part of the regular testing of the Expo workforce, participants and volunteers,” Expo 2020 said in a statement.

The expo organizers also offers free testing for pavillion participants and has expanded testing sites to four.

READ ON: Filipinos among top online visitors to virtual site of Expo 2020 Dubai

“While all frontline workers and entertainers continue to be tested on a regular basis, some close contact events, such as parades and roving entertainers, have been temporarily suspended as a short-term precautionary measure,” the statement added.

Visitors are mandated to wear masks anytime.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone continue to be of the highest priority and organisers remain committed to working with participants to welcome visitors to a safe and exceptional Expo,” it said. (TDT)