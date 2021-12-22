Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos among top online visitors to virtual site of Expo 2020 Dubai

Filipinos are among top nationals visiting Expo 2020 online as well as accessing it online as the numbers are swelling to the mega event each day.

After Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors on October 1, more than seven million people have walked through its gates to experience the ‘biggest show on earth” that Dubai is hosting.

Rehan Asad, Chief Programme Officer, said on Tuesday that over 30 million virtual visitors attended the Expo 2020 so far since day one at the website: https://virtualexpodubai.com

“This is really unprecedented. I will be very honest and candid with you that we got surprised by the people’s responses, people’s engagement on the website,” Asad said.

The country pavilions of UAE, India and Philippines topped those with most online viewers followed by Egypt, US, Saudi, Indonesia, UK, Italy and Japan.

Asad said the virtual expo is also popular in African countries like Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and in Latin American countries like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia. (AW)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

