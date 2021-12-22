Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE active cases now over 4,000 with 665 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 398,972 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 665 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 745,555.

The ministry also reported no deaths for the past 24 hours. The country’s total death toll remains at 2,154.

MOHAP also reported 294 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 739,277.

This brings the total number of active cases to 4,124 as of December 22.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PCR tests mandatory for Abu Dhabi govt employees after every 7 days

6 hours ago

RAK to host Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks

6 hours ago

Emirates releases advisory on Dubai-Phillipines flights for entry to Cebu

6 hours ago

WHO warns another ‘COVID-19 storm’ coming over Omicron

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button