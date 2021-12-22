Moira Dela Torre marks 1 billion Spotify streams

Singe-songwriter Moira Dela Torre marks a career milestone after she has reached 1 billion stream in online music platform Spotify.

“Congratulations, Moira! Thank you for the music and we’re excited to see and hear what’s ahead. Thank you also to everyone who listened and shared her music,” Star Music said in a statement.

Moira’s top hits include “Paubaya” with over 55 million streams, “Ikaw at Ako” with over 82 million streams, “Malaya” with over 85 million streams, and “Tagpuan” getting the top spot with over 94 million streams.

Moira recently released the songs ‘Pabilin’ and ‘Pagitan’.

“This is a duology, it’s called ‘Pagitan’ and ‘Pabilin.’ Basically po kung dati ay nag-trilogy ako, ngayon po ay duology naman. One song from a child to a parent, then next song from the parent to the child,” she said in an interview on Magandang Buhay.

The new songs have been co-written by Moira and her husband. (TDT)