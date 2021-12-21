Five gang members jailed for stealing AED 685,000 Range Rover

Five members of a gang have been jailed for one year in Dubai for stealing a Range Rover worth AED 685,000.

The gang members comprised four Asians and an Arab who left the country.

They have been sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to one year imprisonment, and subsequent deportation from the country, for stealing a Range Rover, a luxury vehicle worth AED 685,000.

After renting it for two days, the members of the gang forged its documents with the aim of sending it to another Gulf country.

The investigation in the case revealed that an employee in a luxury car rental office discovered that the delivery of a 2020 model Range Rover vehicle had been delayed by two days incurring a fine of AED 3,000.

As the employee contacted the vehicle tracking service, it reported that one of the tracking devices had been removed from the vehicle while a second tracking device indicated that the vehicle was in a neighboring emirate.

Following this, the police were promptly informed and the location of the vehicle was determined and it was found that the vehicle was being transported by truck to a neighbouring country.

After a chase, police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the truck driver, who confirmed that a person from the Gulf had contacted him from outside the country, asked him to transport the car for a fee of AED 2,500, and sent him the location of the vehicle, its keys, and its documents.

The investigations found that the fugitive rented the vehicle, left the country, and communicated with the rest of the convicts, in order to forge the vehicle’s travel documents from the Roads and Transport Authority to be able to ship this vehicle to the fleeing fugitive, after the removal of the tracking device from the inside. (AW)