Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PBC Abu Dhabi opens avenues of synergy among Filipino business leaders, community at 2021 PBC Biz Talk

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 28 seconds ago

The Philippine Business Council in Abu Dhabi (PBC Abu Dhabi) calls on Filipino business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to engage with the community to find ways and means of collaboration to grow further in the emirate and become more sustainable in the coming years.

PBC Abu Dhabi recently held its 2021 PBC Biz Talk at the Le Royal Meridien in Abu Dhabi with the theme “Ecosystem of Sustainability, Business & Synergy”. Over 100 Filipino professionals, business owners, and experts from different nationalities were in attendance for the one-night-only business networking event, to find out more about strategic developments in the SME scene in the emirate.

Consul General Marford Angeles of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Marford Angeles of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi

The event was graced by Consul General Marford Angeles of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, along with Philippine Business Council Dubai Chairperson Bobbie Carella, as well as esteemed speakers and experts from different fields and growth sectors.

PBC Abu Dhabi Chairman Prof. Gau Raganit
PBC Abu Dhabi Chairman Prof. Gau Raganit

PBC Abu Dhabi Chairman Prof. Gau Raganit underscored the importance of synergy and collaboration especially as the UAE ushers in a post-pandemic economic era.

“We want to have a stronger business community by empowering each sector and the consumer public. As business leaders and changemakers, we want to redefine partnership in its truest form of trade and transparency, with a keen focus in objectivity, result and relevance,” said Raganit in an interview with The Filipino Times

The 2021 PBC Biz Talk held back-to-back talks on topics that focused on SMEs and their trajectory towards the coming years.

Ahmed AK, CEO and Founder of MVP & Space Meet
Ahmed AK, CEO and Founder of MVP & Space Meet
Shafeek Salim, Director at NAS Chartered Accountants
Shafeek Salim, Director at NAS Chartered Accountants

Shafeek Salim, Director at NAS Chartered Accountants discussed the Growth Forecast among UAE-based SMEs for 2022, followed by Ahmed AK, CEO and Founder of MVP & Space who focused on the importance of Digital Transformation.

Tristar Corporate Communications Head Art "Popoy" Los Baños

Peter Brooks, partner at Baker Tilly Middle East
Peter Brooks, partner at Baker Tilly Middle East

Tristar Corporate Communications Head Art “Popoy” Los Baños gave insights as to how businesses can build, enhance, and sustain their respective corporate reputations, while Peter Brooks, partner at Baker Tilly Middle East tackled the importance of ensuring a sustainable future in financial management among businesses in the UAE.

Al Falaki Constructions COO Engr. Vinzor Concepcion
Al Falaki Constructions COO Engr. Vinzor Concepcion
Philip Vasquez, Operations Head at Kasamar Holdings
Philip Vasquez, Operations Head at Kasamar Holdings

The evening also witnessed talks regarding key developments in the fields of constructions and property management, led by Al Falaki Constructions COO Engr. Vinzor Concepcion, as well as in the food sector led by Philip Vasquez, Operations Head at Kasamar Holdings.

The Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Philippine Business Council - Abu Dhabi and Bayanihan Council during PBCBizTALK "Ecosystem of Sustainability: Business & Synergy" last December 15, 2021 at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi.
The Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi and Bayanihan Council during PBCBizTALK “Ecosystem of Sustainability: Business & Synergy” last December 15, 2021 at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi.

PBC Abu Dhabi capped off the event with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the entity and the Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi to foster solidarity, collaboration, and synergy among members for a stronger Filipino Community towards sustainability in the emirate that has an estimate of 200 entrepreneurs, 65 Community Organizations that comprises of tens of thousands of Filipino professionals in the emirate.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 28 seconds ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Pope Francis prays for Philippines after deadly super typhoon

1 hour ago

Robredo pushes for more flights to Siargao due to stranded tourists 

1 hour ago

NDRRMC: Over 1.8 million people affected by Typhoon Odette 

1 hour ago

UAE announces paid holiday on January 1, 2022

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button