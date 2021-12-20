PBC Abu Dhabi opens avenues of synergy among Filipino business leaders, community at 2021 PBC Biz Talk

The Philippine Business Council in Abu Dhabi (PBC Abu Dhabi) calls on Filipino business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to engage with the community to find ways and means of collaboration to grow further in the emirate and become more sustainable in the coming years.

PBC Abu Dhabi recently held its 2021 PBC Biz Talk at the Le Royal Meridien in Abu Dhabi with the theme “Ecosystem of Sustainability, Business & Synergy”. Over 100 Filipino professionals, business owners, and experts from different nationalities were in attendance for the one-night-only business networking event, to find out more about strategic developments in the SME scene in the emirate.

The event was graced by Consul General Marford Angeles of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, along with Philippine Business Council Dubai Chairperson Bobbie Carella, as well as esteemed speakers and experts from different fields and growth sectors.

PBC Abu Dhabi Chairman Prof. Gau Raganit underscored the importance of synergy and collaboration especially as the UAE ushers in a post-pandemic economic era.

“We want to have a stronger business community by empowering each sector and the consumer public. As business leaders and changemakers, we want to redefine partnership in its truest form of trade and transparency, with a keen focus in objectivity, result and relevance,” said Raganit in an interview with The Filipino Times

The 2021 PBC Biz Talk held back-to-back talks on topics that focused on SMEs and their trajectory towards the coming years.

Shafeek Salim, Director at NAS Chartered Accountants discussed the Growth Forecast among UAE-based SMEs for 2022, followed by Ahmed AK, CEO and Founder of MVP & Space who focused on the importance of Digital Transformation.

Tristar Corporate Communications Head Art “Popoy” Los Baños gave insights as to how businesses can build, enhance, and sustain their respective corporate reputations, while Peter Brooks, partner at Baker Tilly Middle East tackled the importance of ensuring a sustainable future in financial management among businesses in the UAE.

The evening also witnessed talks regarding key developments in the fields of constructions and property management, led by Al Falaki Constructions COO Engr. Vinzor Concepcion, as well as in the food sector led by Philip Vasquez, Operations Head at Kasamar Holdings.

PBC Abu Dhabi capped off the event with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the entity and the Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi to foster solidarity, collaboration, and synergy among members for a stronger Filipino Community towards sustainability in the emirate that has an estimate of 200 entrepreneurs, 65 Community Organizations that comprises of tens of thousands of Filipino professionals in the emirate.