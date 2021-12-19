COVID-19 spreads to nearly 100 fans who attended Taylor Swift-themed party in Australia

An event in Sydney, Australia, held by fans to celebrate the new release of pop singer Taylor Swift has turned into a COVID-19 superspreader as close to 100 attendees tested positive.

The fans who gathered at the December 10 Sydney event-’On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party’ in celebration of the singer’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ have been asked to “immediately get tested” and isolated for seven days. This follows as “at least 97 positive cases” have been confirmed .

The pop star did not attend the event with the New South Wales Health Department tagging Metro Theater in Sydney as a “new venue of concern”.

This followed the celebration of Swift’s rerelease of ‘Red.’ The NSW said in a public health alert that, “NSW Health is asking all household contacts of close contacts to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household.” (AW)