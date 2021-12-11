Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift to face lawsuit for allegedly copying lyrics in her song ‘Shake it Off’

A California judge has ruled that pop superstar Taylor Swift must face a lawsuit over copying lyrics for her hit single.

US District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected Swift’s bid to throw out a suit that she took wording from 2014 song “Playas Gon’ Play” by R&B girl group 3LW.

The Grammy-winning singer has been accused of copying lyrics for its 2014 hit single “Shake It Off”.

RELATED STORY: Robredo dances to Taylor Swift’s song ’22’ as political circus unravels

Judge Fitzgerald noted there were “some noticeable differences” between the songs but also “enough objective similarities”.

“Although Defendants have made a strong closing argument for a jury, they have not shown that there are no genuine issues of triable fact,” the judge said.

However, a spokeswoman for Swift didn’t comment on Friday while in 2017, her representatives had called the songwriters’ claim of copyright infringement “ridiculous” and “nothing more than a money grab.”

READ ON: Taylor Swift fumes over losing her music rights to ex-manager

Written by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, “Playas Gon’ Play,” included the phrases “players, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate.”

They have said the combination of playas or players with hatas or haters was unique to their song. (AW)

Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

