COMELEC junks petition to declare Bongbong Marcos nuisance candidate

The Commission on Elections has denied a petition seeking to declare Bongbong Marcos as a nuisance candidate.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said Saturday the Comelec 2nd Division junked the petition filed by Danilo Lihaylihay in a ruling promulgated on Dec. 16.

“It did not fall under any of the three broad categories of nuisance candidates, i.e., one who has a filed a candidacy to throw the election process in mockery of disrepute, or to cause confusion among voters by the similarity of names, or that there are acts or circumstances which clearly demonstrate the lack of a bona fide intention to run for office,” the Comelec said in its decision.

The Marcos camp said that the dismissal of the petition is expected as well as the other pending decisions.

“We have always maintained that there exist no legal basis to cancel the certificate of candidacy nor disqualify and that elections are won and settled through the ballots on election day not by maliciously filing nuisance petitions,” the Marcos spokesperson said.

Marcos is facing at least 6 petitions seeking to block his presidential bid. (AW)