Bongbong Marcos lauds Bong Go’s decision to back out from presidential race

The son of former dictator and presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos lauds the move of Senator Bong Go to withdraw from the 2022 presidential race.

Marcos said in a statement that Go’s withdrawal signals the consolidation of administration forces.

“The call for a unified nation is getting stronger by the day. The withdrawal of Sen. Bong Go from the presidential race reinforces this current and signals the consolidation of administration forces to the BBM-Sara UniTeam,” Marcos said.

“Go clearly acted his part in strengthening those of us aligned with the Duterte Administration,” he added.

The former senator said that Go’s withdrawal exemplifies public servants who set aside personal aspirations for a higher cause.

“His withdrawal only mirrored his worth as a true public servant, one who is willing to sacrifice his personal aspirations to serve a common purpose and a higher cause: a unified nation crucial to the national interest,” Marcos added.

Go has officially withdrawn from the 2022 presidential race.

Go went to the COMELEC main office on Tuesday, weeks after announcing that he is backing out from the race.

“Wala na po ako sa karerang ito. Nakapagsalita na ako nung Nov. 30, pinaintindi ko lang sa supporters ko na nagreresist ang aking puso, isipan sa pagtakbo,” Go said in an interview with the media.

Go said that his family was against his decision to run for president. He also does not want to cause conflict on the family of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ayaw rin talaga ng aking pamilya kaya naisip ko na siguro ay hindi ko pa po panahon sa ngayon. Diyos lang ang nakakaalam kailan tamang panahon ko. Ayaw ko rin lalong maipit si Pangulong Duterte,” Go said in a previous statement.

Go initially filed for the vice presidency under PDP-Laban. He later on substituted Senator Bato Dela Rosa and filed his candidacy for president following endorsement of the president. (TDT)