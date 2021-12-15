OFW department bill passes Senate

The proposed bill establishing a sole department for overseas Filipino workers or OFWs finally received the senate nod after passing the third and final reading.

Senators unanimously approved the long-overdue bill despite warnings from economic officials who have warned about bloating the government with new agencies.

In a vote or 20-0-0 or no opposition and abstention, senators pass Senate Bill 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers bill.

The bill is a priority legislation of the Duterte administration.

Senators must now meet with their counterparts at the House of Representatives through a bicameral conference in order to reconcile disagreeing provisions and garner approval from both chambers before they will submit the bill for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

“One in 10 Filipinos work overseas and their generous remittance…is P3 million every minute. It comprises 12% of our national income,” Senator Joel Villanueva said in a statement.

“This moment is for every Filipino abroad who has sacrificed so much for their family and our beloved country,” Villanueva added. (TDT)