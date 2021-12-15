Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW department bill passes Senate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The proposed bill establishing a sole department for overseas Filipino workers or OFWs finally received the senate nod after passing the third and final reading.

Senators unanimously approved the long-overdue bill despite warnings from economic officials who have warned about bloating the government with new agencies.

RELATED STORY: ‘Kailangan po ito’: Duterte urges Congress to pass OFW department in last SONA

In a vote or 20-0-0 or no opposition and abstention, senators pass Senate Bill 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers bill.

The bill is a priority legislation of the Duterte administration.

Senators must now meet with their counterparts at the House of Representatives through a bicameral conference in order to reconcile disagreeing provisions and garner approval from both chambers before they will submit the bill for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

READ ON: Bill to create OFW Department expected in Duterte’s tenure

“One in 10 Filipinos work overseas and their generous remittance…is P3 million every minute. It comprises 12% of our national income,” Senator Joel Villanueva said in a statement.

“This moment is for every Filipino abroad who has sacrificed so much for their family and our beloved country,” Villanueva added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH reports first two cases of Omicron variant

16 mins ago

WHO: Omicron variant spreads at unprecedented rate

51 mins ago

JOB UPDATES: Dubai gov’t departments to hire expats; offers up to AED 30,000 monthly salary

1 hour ago

Woman jailed in Dubai for robbing man of AED 28,400 on promise of special massage

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button