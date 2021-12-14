Expo 2020 Dubai draws over 6.3 million visits as of December 13

The Expo 2020 Dubai drew over 6.3 million visits up to December 13, 2021.

A slew of activities including sporting events, vibrant National Day celebrations, and family-friendly entertainment sustained the numbers of visitors in the past week.

Two Filipino performers are set to headline this December 15: Sponge Cola and Matthaios will share the Jubilee Stage to share iconic Filipino music to Expo visitors.

The upcoming attractions at the mega fair include ‘Brainiac Live,’ which is set to electrify Jubilee Park with a wild science show on December 15 while the Jubilee stage will get into full swing on December 16 with a diverse mix of exciting global musical talent.

Meanwhile, Egyptian singer, rapper, actor, dancer and producer Mohammed Ramadan will perform a standalone concert on Jubilee Stage on December 18.

The Expo’s new Festive Pass has provided unlimited access to a wonderful winter for just AED 95. (AW)