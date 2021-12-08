EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sponge Cola, Matthaios next Filipino performers in line to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai this December 15

Filipino band Sponge Cola and rapper/performer Matthaios are confirmed to be the next performers at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai this December.

On December 15, Sponge Cola and Matthaios share the international stage and will sing their hit songs that will bring back nostalgic hits especially for OFWs in the audiences.

Meanwhile, this December 25, award-winning and internationally-renowned Filipino broadway artist Lea Salonga will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai in a much-awaited Christmas treat for Expo visitors.

