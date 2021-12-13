Portugal to be placed under ‘state of calamity’ due to Omicron COVID-19 variant

Philippine Ambassador in Portugal Celia Ann Feria revealed that Portugal will be placed under a state of calamity until March 2022 over the detection of the Omicron variant.

Ambassador Feria said that Portugal is home to 1,000 to 2,000 Filipinos.

“Majority have their families here maybe that’s why hindi masyado problema na na-red list ng Philippines ang Portugal,” she said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Portugal is currently under the red list category which means that only Filipinos and diplomats will be allowed entry.

“We were requesting Filipinos or advising them na ‘pag umuwi make sure na vaccinated na para iwas magdala ng sakit sa family,” she said.

Nearly 90% of Portugal’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. (TDT)