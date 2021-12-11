Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE-based scientists develop electric mask to kill viruses

Scientists of a UAE university have developed an electric mask to kill viruses.

The device has two electrodes fitted to either side of a mask which zaps any viruses. They either completely destroy them or render them harmless.

UAE University team led by Dr. Mahmoud Al Ahmad have patented the idea, They are now seeking investors to produce the masks at scale to make them in bulk to be sold cheaply.

The device looks like an electric strip that could be fitted to a variety of basic masks. It is unlike a bulky ‘air purifying’ device that several other developers have released.

Dr. Al Ahmad said that these masks can be multi-layer. He said, ” one layer will have electrodes and there will be spacing between these electrodes to allow for breathing.”

The electrodes will be powered by a small coin battery which rules out the risk of electrocution to the wearer. (AW)

