‘Masks down’: UAE eases mask wearing measures in select public spaces

Residents in the UAE may finally take their masks off at certain public spaces without having to worry about breaking UAE’s COVID-19 regulations.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that masks are no longer required during the following activities.

– Exercising outdoors, at the pool, or by the beach

– Inside a car with people from the same family

– Individuals who are alone indoors

– residents getting hair treatments, other services at barbershops and salons

Authorities stress that the rule of social distancing at two meters is still in effect.

Businesses are likewise required to place signs to remind the public that masks are mandatory in their respective areas.

MOHAP’s latest decision comes a week before the opening of Expo 2020, alongside the continuous downward trend of the UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases.

As of posting time, more than 80 per cent of the entire population had already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.