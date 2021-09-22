Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Masks down’: UAE eases mask wearing measures in select public spaces

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Residents in the UAE may finally take their masks off at certain public spaces without having to worry about breaking UAE’s COVID-19 regulations.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that masks are no longer required during the following activities.

– Exercising outdoors, at the pool, or by the beach

– Inside a car with people from the same family

– Individuals who are alone indoors

– residents getting hair treatments, other services at barbershops and salons

Authorities stress that the rule of social distancing at two meters is still in effect.

Businesses are likewise required to place signs to remind the public that masks are mandatory in their respective areas.

MOHAP’s latest decision comes a week before the opening of Expo 2020, alongside the continuous downward trend of the UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases.

As of posting time, more than 80 per cent of the entire population had already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte thanks supporters for funding ads about her

5 hours ago

UAE: Face mask no longer mandatory in these places, activities

5 hours ago

Philippine Embassy in UAE to open this Friday, September 24 for overseas voters registration – here’s how

5 hours ago

Dubai Consulate open this Friday, September 24 for Filipinos to register to vote – here’s how

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button