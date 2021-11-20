Latest NewsNewsTFT News

British Medical Journal study reveals face masks reduce COVID-19 incidence by over 50 percent

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Research published in British Medical Journal has noted that using face coverings reduced the number of cases of COVID-19 by 53 percent.

The research said that wearing masks was the most effective measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: ‘Masks down’: UAE eases mask wearing measures in select public spaces

The study found social distancing and handwashing other effective means.

In the UAE, the public has been made to wear masks outside of their homes since April 2020 which has resulted in a drop in cases in recent months. The COVID-19 cases have remained less than 100 each day since October 1.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, official spokeswoman of the UAE Health Sector, said wearing masks, physical distancing, sanitising the hands and the surfaces have become a “necessity, especially with the spread of the mutations that might constitute a risk for some.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Expat honored in Dubai for returning lost wallet found at T20 World Cup

7 hours ago

Dubai makes settling traffic fines, service fees faster, easier

7 hours ago

41% families in UAE buy extra devices for remote learning

7 hours ago

2.4m million traffic violation fines remain unpaid in Sharjah despite discounts

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button