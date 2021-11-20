British Medical Journal study reveals face masks reduce COVID-19 incidence by over 50 percent

Research published in British Medical Journal has noted that using face coverings reduced the number of cases of COVID-19 by 53 percent.

The research said that wearing masks was the most effective measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The study found social distancing and handwashing other effective means.

In the UAE, the public has been made to wear masks outside of their homes since April 2020 which has resulted in a drop in cases in recent months. The COVID-19 cases have remained less than 100 each day since October 1.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, official spokeswoman of the UAE Health Sector, said wearing masks, physical distancing, sanitising the hands and the surfaces have become a “necessity, especially with the spread of the mutations that might constitute a risk for some.” (AW)