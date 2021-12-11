Latest NewsNewsTFT News

JOB VACANCIES: Teachers with tech skills remain in demand in UAE

Teachers who have kept up with the latest technology particularly on delivering online classes are in high demand in the UAE.

The recruitment market for teachers is ongoing across several educational institutions in line with the opening of new schools in the UAE.

Employers are looking to hire teachers with knowledge of modern teaching methods with the challenge being to hire those who are rapid learners themselves.

Deepa Sud, CEO at Plum Jobs said there is no shortage of candidates but the challenge is ensuring the right candidate is hired.

There’s a huge demand for educators who know modern teaching styles that can enable students to adopt to a more hybrid approach to learning.

Recruiters said that teachers need to have the growth mindset and that the COVID-19 pandemic requires them to rethink the way they do their jobs.

Teachers’ ability to engage students in online learning is now seen as a most sought-after skill.

In 2022, teachers are going to be in demand in key focus areas of Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical/Science and IT.

