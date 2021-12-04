Schools across Gulf region now hiring hundreds of teachers for 2022

Hundreds of teaching jobs have become available across the Gulf region amid the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools in the region were hiring teachers in large numbers for the January intake and before the next academic year.

RELATED STORY: UAE approves 100% capacity across schools from January 2022

The education market has begun to stabilize across the Gulf with more than 600 jobs available in the UAE and Qatar this week. Dozens more of job offers are also available in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

James Hayden, head of international account management at Times Educational Supplement (Tes), one of the largest job sites for the education sector, said that the teacher recruitment market across the Gulf region is buoyant right now.

A steady requirement from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman has been seen for teaching positions.

READ ON: Vaccination not mandatory for children in Abu Dhabi schools

The positions are for both private and public schools and the opening of new schools in the region has fuelled the recruitment need.

With the opening of 21 schools in the past three years, Dubai has reached 215 schools and the emirate’s private school population is also edging back to pre-pandemic levels after increasing by 10,000 pupils in 12 months. (AW)