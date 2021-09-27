Public school teacher raises Php200,000 aid to buy laptops for poor students

The public donations of nearly Php200,000 raised by a school teacher in Lanao del Norte has helped students get laptops to continue online education.

Several families couldn’t afford them due to poor financial conditions.

In Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, the money was raised to continue online education by teacher Melanie through an online fundraiser called “Laptop Para sa Pangarap.”

A student used to work on the requirements for his metallurgical engineering course at computer shops because he didn’t have his own laptop. During the pandemic he continued studying using his mobile phone because he couldn’t afford a computer. Both his mother, a restaurant cook, and his father, a school janitor, lost their jobs.

“Mga dating honor student, sinasabi nila ’yung mga kaklase nila na naka-laptop, samantalang sila, dahil hindi nga nila afford. Papaano po sila makikipagsabayan? Para sa akin, dapat ang edukasyon libre, dapat lahat pantay-pantay. Pero nakita ko parang hindi po fair ang laban,” Melanie said.

“Our past honor students would share that their classmates have their own laptops, while they couldn’t afford one. How can they keep up? For me, education should be free, everyone should have equal access to it.”

Melanie was surprised that some of her previous students, who were now successful in their own fields, responded to her call and sent their donations.

A laptop was given to a carpenter’s child, one to a working student who used his money for his family during the pandemic, another to a child of a solo parent and another to a self-supporting student. (AW)