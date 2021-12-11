Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Finnish PM caught partying despite COVID-19 exposure

File photo from Reuters

Finnish Prime Minister has drawn widespread criticism for partying at a nightclub despite being exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanna Marin was pictured partying until almost 4:00 am after coming in contact with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto who tested positive for coronavirus.

She apologized on Monday after a gossip magazine published photos of her attending a Helsinki nightclub on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, she said, “My husband and I… had been out to eat, been shopping in town, seen friends and also spent time (enjoying) the evening and nightlife.”

She said she was told by an official that the coronavirus guidelines did not require her to isolate despite having been in contact with an infected person.

“I should have used better judgment and double-checked the guidance given to me. I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that,” Marin wrote.

Two-thirds of respondents in a poll commissioned by TV channel MTV3 found that Marin’s night out was a “serious mistake”.

Also opposition parties attacked Marin for breaking official Covid-19 guidelines and for missing a later text message warning her to isolate.

