Singapore detects locally transmitted case Omicron COVID-19 variant 

Singapore is the latest territory to detect the locally transmitted case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Authorities said the case was detected in a staff of the city state’s airport.

The health ministry said that the 24-year-old patient may have contracted the virus from a transit passenger coming from a country with Omicron case.

The woman is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic from the virus.

Another case was recorded on Tuesday from a traveler from Germany.

“Given its high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, we should expect to find more Omicron cases at our borders and also within our community,” the health ministry said.