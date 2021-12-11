Financial disputes worth over AED 40 million settled in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi authorities have resolved the financial disputes worth over AED 40 million.

The Abu Dhabi Police and the Judicial Department have succeeded in resolving the financial disputes of 2,490 workers.

According to authorities, the Labourer’s Crisis Team of Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Judicial Department represented by the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, resolved collective workers’ dispute involving a group of companies in a “record short period.”

Brigadier Musallam Muhammad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Labour Crisis Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Labour Court of the Judicial Department has lauded the efforts which contributed to resolving the dispute in a short record time.

