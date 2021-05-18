Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Court rules in favor of woman against ex-partner over Dh2m payment

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court ruled in favor of a woman in her legal battle against her ex-husband, who demanded that she repay Dh2 million he’d spent to buy a property under her name.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance earlier ruled in favor of the husband and ordered the woman to pay Dh1m as well as legal expenses.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah woman asking divorce to stay with friends and travel told by court to return ‘obediently’ to her husband

However, the Abu Dhabi Appeals Court overruled the lower court’s verdict.

The Court had also been granted the woman custody of their children and was entitled to monthly alimony or spousal support for her and their children.

Court records showed that the woman and her ex-partner are also business partners and had invested in several properties and earned through rent collected from those properties.

READ ON: Husband uses wife’s credit card to pay for girlfriend’s traffic fines in Dubai 

The man filed a complaint, claiming that he paid Dh2 million or 75 percent of the money needed to purchase the building.

The man also alleged that the woman did not return the money after their separation. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 18

4 hours ago

Rabiya Mateo on Miss Universe journey: “I just finished one beautiful chapter, I’m excited to write a new one”

5 hours ago

Gazini Ganados prays for brothers and sisters due to Israel-Gaza conflict

5 hours ago

Roque predicts admin bets will win in 2022 due to well-managed COVID-19 pandemic response

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button