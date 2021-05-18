Abu Dhabi Court rules in favor of woman against ex-partner over Dh2m payment

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court ruled in favor of a woman in her legal battle against her ex-husband, who demanded that she repay Dh2 million he’d spent to buy a property under her name.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance earlier ruled in favor of the husband and ordered the woman to pay Dh1m as well as legal expenses.

However, the Abu Dhabi Appeals Court overruled the lower court’s verdict.

The Court had also been granted the woman custody of their children and was entitled to monthly alimony or spousal support for her and their children.

Court records showed that the woman and her ex-partner are also business partners and had invested in several properties and earned through rent collected from those properties.

The man filed a complaint, claiming that he paid Dh2 million or 75 percent of the money needed to purchase the building.

The man also alleged that the woman did not return the money after their separation. (RA)