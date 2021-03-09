Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to pay ex-wife Dhs87,000 for withdrawing money from daughter’s bank account

Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has ordered a man to pay Dhs87,000 to his ex-wife after he took money from their daughter’s bank account.

The court also obligated the defendant to pay the charges, expenses, and lawyer’s fees.

In a Gulf Today report, The incident happened when the woman demanded the defendant to pay them Dhs87,000 plus the charges and expenses.

The woman said that she deposited monthly sums of money which totaled the amount subject to the lawsuit.

After being divorced, the plaintiff discovered that the money was withdrawn from the account of their daughter.

The defendant did not contest the amount being demanded by the complainant. They ordered him to pay Dhs87,000 and charges including lawyers’ fees. (TDT)

