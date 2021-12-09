BREAKING: Sharjah announces 3-day weekend from Friday to Sunday starting next year

The Government of Sharjah announced that it will officially introduce a 4-day workweek starting next year.

The decision was approved by the Sharjah Executive Council in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Instead of the newly adopted 4.5-day workweek in six other emirates, Sharjah will make Friday the start of the weekend for the public sector.

This means that the emirate will get a 4-day workweek and a 3-day weekend starting January 1.

The four working days will be from Monday to Thursday, and working hours will be from 7:30am to 3:30 pm.