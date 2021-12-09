Kuwait detects first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant 

Kuwait has detected its first case of the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant.

State media KUNA reported that the case was detected from a European traveler who arrived in Kuwait from an African country.

The Omicron COVID-19 variant was first detected in South Africa and has been spreading like wildfire in other countries.

The World Health Organization revealed on Wednesday that the new variant has greater risk of transmissibility but could be milder than the Delta COVID-19 variant.

“Emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

He adde that “there is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta.”