Pacquiao defends Jinkee over ‘luxurious’ social media posts

Presidential aspirant and senator Manny Pacquiao defends his wife Jinkee over the latter’s luxurious life posts.

Pacquiao said that his wife only aims to inspire and not to brag on her social media accounts.

“Ang aking asawa hindi naman po talaga mayabang yan. Nagpopost siya ng ganyan hindi naman ipinagmamalaki niya, gusto lang niyang bigyan ng inspirasyon ang ating mga kababayan na magsikap, walang imposible,” Pacquiao said in an interview on ABS-CBN.

“Kami ay galing sa mahirap na pamilya. Dahil sa nagsikap kami ay proud kami na yung mga natamo namin sa buhay ‘di po namin ninakaw yan, pinaghirapan po namin,” he added.

The senator adds that they earnes their money unlike those who stole from the government and yet living luxurious lives.

“Hindi naman ipinagmamalaki yan pero nararapat lang siguro na sumaya din kami, ma-enjoy namin pinaghirapan namin at yung asawa ko mahiyain po yan. Humble po masyado yan,” he added.

The aspiring president also recognizes the efforts of his wife to help other people amid criticisms and backlash on her ostentatious life.

“Mabait, matulungin, marami rin po yang tinutulungan hindi lang po namin ina-announce mga itinutulungan namin dahil labag po yan sa aming paniniwala [bilang] Christian,” Pacquaio said.

Jinkee has been known for posting luxury and designer brands on her social media feed. Some are saying that she could bring this kind of character when her husband is elected for the country’s top post.